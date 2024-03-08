













By the power of the lunar prism! Sailor Moon came to Prime Video and this is what you should know









As if it were some kind of surprise, you can now find Sailor Moon came to Prime Video in a way that no one expected or saw coming. Both the 90s series and Crystal are now on this service, the point is this.

If you get into Prime Video and you search sailor Moon You will get 8 options, 3 dedicated to Crystal and 5 from the series from the 90's.

With Crystal There is not much loss, since there are 3 seasons and they are short. The anger comes with the 90's series because everything is totally disorganized. Everything says Season 1 Episode 1 and when you select, you don't see some kind of path or choice that says “first episode.”

Wow, if you are ready to watch this anime, you do have to look closely or know the episodes very well. What is a fact is that there is the entire 90's series, it even has Sailor Stars.

Also don't lose sight of the fact that Sailor Moon on Prime Video is dubbing for Latin America and with certainly good quality.

How to watch Sailor Moon on Prime Video?

Yes, that sounds like great news. Sailor Moon is now on Prime Video, the question is how can you watch this anime? Well, the truth is that it is a certainly simple task and it boils down to being subscribed to the service. Amazon Prime.

If you already pay for the subscription with which you can place orders that arrive the next day with Amazon, you have access to the Prime Video service at no additional cost. This way you can enjoy this and other animated series.

