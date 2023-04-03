The aggravating circumstances of the kinship relationship and the minor age of the victim are contested against the woman

The case of the 1-year-old boy found dead in his bed of a house located in Via degli Ostaggi. At the end of the investigation, the result investigated For willful homicide there 30 year old mom. The aggravating factors of the kinship relationship and the minor age of the victim were also contested.

Mother of 1-year-old boy found dead in bed street of the hostages in Ferraraon June 17, 2021, she was accused of a voluntary crime aggravated by the victim’s family relationship and minor age.

The Public Prosecutor served the notice of closure of the investigation to the woman’s lawyers, the lawyers Marcello Rambaldi and Alessio Lambertini. Legal who have said they will release comments only after analyzing all the documentation produced by the prosecutor Lisa Busato.

The documents also contain the coroner’s advice that had decreed the death of the child of only one year for suffocation. Outside he had no signs of violence, as reported by the investigation documents of the Carabinieri of Ferrara and of the colleagues of the Ris of Parma.

Right from the start the most accredited hypothesis had been that of a voluntary gesture on the part of the mother. There 30 year old mom, calling the Carabinieri, he said he had hurt the little one. To then retract a few hours later.

Photo source from Pixabay

One-year-old baby lifeless in bed, mother blamed for her death by suffocation

At the time of the newborn’s death from suffocation, there were the mother and the other two younger daughters.

Shortly after, the partner and father of the child, a 38-year-old man originally from Tunisia, also arrived. For a month, however, he no longer lived with the woman due to the constant quarrels.