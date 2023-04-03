The world of entertainment mourns the passing of Christo Jivkov, the 48-year-old actor who had become world famous for starring in the film Christ’s passion, by American director Mel Gibson. For some time the interpreter had announced the diagnosis of neoplasia: unfortunately he was unable to survive the disease that had struck him.

Christo Jivkov was a 48-year-old Bulgarian actor. He sadly passed away last Friday evening in Los Angeles, as announced by tabloid Deadline. He had become world famous for playing the apostle John in Mel Gibson’s film The Passion of the Christ.

He had long announced that he was being treated for a neoplasm which, unfortunately, did not give him a chance. On Friday 31 March his heart stopped forever at 48: he was born in Sofia, Bulgariaon February 18, 1975.

Christo Jivkov had participated in many films. In addition to being one of the main characters in the film dedicated to the Passion of the Christ, the 48-year-old had played parts in Crystal Eyes by Eros Puglielli and Mafalda of Savoy – The courage of a princess of 2006 by Maurizio Zaccaro.

We have also seen him in the role of Andrea di In memory of me by Saverio Costanzo, a film inspired by the novel by Furio Monicelli Impure Tears. And in 2009 she had acted together with Maria Grazia Cucinotta in Fly light.

Farewell to Christo Jivkov: the condolences of Maria Grazia Cucinotta, his partner on the set

I still don’t want to believe you’re gone, endless pain.

Hello Christo, my friend, kind soul, your struggle for life was the struggle of all those who love you.

These are the words of Maria Grazia Cucinotta, who on Instagram wanted to remember the colleague who is no longer there and with whom she had shared a set. Even Rossella Brescia said goodbye to him: