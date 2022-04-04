Because it can sometimes be four wheels, and especially if the guest curator is none other than Motorcyclist– editor-in-chief Pieter Ryckaert: the exhibition will run in Autoworld Brussels until June 26th One, two, three, four – Cars and Rock & Roll†

The guideline for the exhibition is Pieter’s book Garage Rock† In total, you can read the matching excerpt from the book for more than thirty cars in the museum, and of course also listen to the song in question. Not only are cars from the permanent collection used, various collectors also collaborated and lent their showpieces for this exhibition about the trivial role of the car in music history.

Of course, a pink Cadillac could not be missed, but there is also an Oldsmobile Rocket 88, a BMW 507, a Lamborghini Miura, a De Tomaso Pantera…

One, two, three, four – Cars and Rock & Roll runs until June 26, for more info and tickets you can visit the Autoworld’s website†