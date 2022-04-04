The Department of Sports of the Murcia City Council has already started the procedures for the Municipal Sports Center of El Palmar to bear the name of Carlos Alcaraz. In this way, the City Council materializes a plenary agreement and urges the Department of Digital Transformation to proceed with the appropriate modifications.

“This will be one of the different acts planned to honor our young Murcian champion,” said the Councilor for Culture, Tourism and Sports, Pedro García Rex, who also highlighted “the magnitude of his achievements and that they have made him a world leader , carrying the name of Murcia as a flag».

The Municipal Sports Center of El Palmar is the reference sports facility of the district from which Alcaraz originates. The Murcian tennis player won the Miami Masters 1000 title this Sunday, being the youngest player and the first Spaniard to achieve it. In addition, he is the third earliest tennis player to obtain a Masters 1000 title and is widely highlighted by the international sports press as one of the figures with the greatest projection for the coming years.