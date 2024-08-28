One Step Away from the Truth: Plot, Cast and Streaming of the Film on Rai 1

This evening, Wednesday 28 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rai 1, A step away from the truth (La traque) will be broadcast, a crime film directed by Yves Rénier with François-Xavier Demaison, Mélanie Bernier and Isabelle Gelinas. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

On June 26, 2003, Michel Fourniret was arrested for attempted kidnapping of a minor. He risks, at best, only a few months in prison. However, the police are convinced that they are dealing with a serial killer, even if they have no evidence. Fourniret does not admit anything, he is not upset. If there is one person who might know the truth, however, it is his wife Monique Olivier.

One step away from the truth: the cast

We have seen the plot of A step away from the truth, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of the main actors: François-Xavier Demaison, Mélanie Bernier, Isabelle Gelinas, Philippe Torreton, Lola Zidi-Rénier, Lilea Le Borgne, Julien Buchy.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch A un passo dalla verità live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Wednesday 28 August 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to watch and rewatch various Rai programs from your PC, tablet and smartphone.