Are Antonella Mosetti and Niccolò Bettarini together?

Antonella Mosetti and Niccolò Bettarini are a couple: the sensational indiscretion was launched by the weekly magazine Diva & Woman who snapped the two together.

“Sensational. Mosetti first the father.. now the son. 17 years after Bettarini, with Antonella now there is the young Niccolò. Yesterday with Stefano, today with the son” we read in the weekly magazine, which adds in the summary: “Here she is with Bettarini Junior. After the father, now she seduces the son?”.

The rumor, to tell the truth, has been circulating on social media for a few days now, but, at the moment, there has been no official comment from the two, neither confirmation nor denial.

The former face of It’s not the Rainow the creator of OnlyFans, seventeen years ago had a relationship with Stefano Bettarini, at the time married to Simona Ventura who, as told by the showgirl herself, “kicked her out of Those who football when he found out about us.”

Niccolò Bettarini, who is 25 years old, is the son of former footballer Stefano and Simona Ventura. In short, if the flirtation were confirmed we would find ourselves faced with a plot worthy of a soap opera.