Through social networks, Yusuke Murata, illustrator of One Punch Manannounced that the manga will be going on hiatus. Fortunately this will not be too long and we will be able to witness Saitama’s new adventures starting next April 20.

The only reason Murata shared was that he wanted to take a break from illustrating One-Punch Man. Fortunately, it seems that it is not a health problem of those involved in its creation. If we take into account that this series has taken few breaks, they are well deserved.

The manga is currently in the first steps of a new arc. So fans will have to wait a bit to find out how it will continue. The good news is that the publication did not stay in an event that makes the wait more unbearable.

If they are fans of One Punch Mannow might be a good time to read other manga or catch up on this one. After all, there is still a little less than a month left to follow the actions of Saitama and the hero association. Do you think they already deserved a break?

What has happened in the most recent One-Punch Man manga?

In the most recent chapters of the manga we saw the appearance of a new and mysterious organization. These call themselves the Tsukuyomi and their objective is still not entirely clear. However, they seem to be very interested in the psychics of the universe of One Punch Man.

One of the events that has occupied the most pages recently is the Saitama vs. Tatsumaki confrontation. The little heroine threw a tantrum after her sister Fubuki became the leader of her own team. Faced with the situation, the bald hero decided to confront her to prevent her from destroying the association’s headquarters. Now they both find themselves in a battle where they are apparently happy to test their full power. Were they following him?

