season 6 of My Hero Academia just finished and all eyes are on the end of this week. The hit series recently wrapped up its final season with a major episode looking at the war in izuku against all for one. The villain is terrorizing the world with Shigaraki at his side, and Deku is the only one capable of stopping them. However, his special power does not make Deku invulnerable to the pain that surrounds him, and My Hero Academia made that clear with a special original scene.

If you haven’t noticed, the season 6 finale of My Hero Academia presented a original moment which was not seen in the manga. After falling asleep among friends in his bedroom, izuku he is seen waking up the next day after returning to school. Deku is awakened by a shocking dream starring all for one and Shigaraki. Fighting his post traumatic stress disorder, izuku he jerks awake and activates his ability out of fear before realizing he’s in good company.

Fortunately, Ochaco was the one close to izuku during this attack, and barely blinked at the scene. Although she was still shocked, the heroine did her best to ensure Deku’s safety before the hero could control her ability. It wasn’t long before Black Whip dissipated and no one in Class 1-A felt the need to comment on the blast from it.

After all, the whole class went through a lot during the first attack on Shigaraki, so they know all about PTSD. izuku he experienced even worse things during his watchman stint. From Muscular to Lady Nagant, izuku He was under a lot of pressure during his mission and had little time to relax. His constant vigilance and his aim against him turned izuku in a paranoid person. And now, the anime makes this clear in its last original scene.

It’s good to see My Hero Academia expanding the trauma of izuku this way, even with such a small scene. We can only hope that the anime continues to do this when its next season begins. After all, Studio Bones confirmed that season 7 of My Hero Academia is in the works and it will put Class 1-A in a difficult situation once again. There’s no doubt that Deku’s PTSD will follow him into the new season, but with all of his friends around him, we’re sure that izuku will overcome the onslaught.

Via: comic book