Murata, the author of one punch man it showed Accel and Raiden in their new designs. Yeah Although readers will find them very changed, the mangaka commented that he respected the most predominant features of both.

At the moment, Accel and Raiden’s one punch man are very different from their original comic form, this responds precisely to the direction that Murata’s history will take. Here we show them:

Accel is the leader of the Neo Hunters and holds a great grudge against the Hero Association. This derives from having lost a loved one, due to the indirect cause of the heroes, who did not have the ability to save the person in question.

The loss of Accel bequeathed him a vengeful force that will fall on One Punch Man.

The new arc of Neo Heroes will show the darker side of these heroes, but not only of this pair, but of the surrounding heroism of the Association, with respect to their styles and their motives and even the origins. New nuances of the story could surprise us and show us more twists than expected.

Where can I watch One Punch Man?

In Mexico, the two seasons of one punch man are available on netflix each consists of 12 chapters, so we have 24 in total.

