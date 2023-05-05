Miguel Arce He is a Peruvian model who began his artistic career on television as an actor, but more doors opened for him as a reality boy. This is how he began in the “Combate” program, but over time he was integrated into spaces such as “Esto es guerra”, “Calle 7”, “Verano extremo” and others. However, he got tired of knocking on doors to join a national production company and traveled to Mexico in search of better opportunities.

Currently a member of “Challenge 4 elementsHe returned to Peru for a few days with his girlfriend and appeared in the magazine “Amor y fuego”, in which he revealed some details that are causing people to talk. Among all that he mentioned, his participation in “The value of the truth.” Why didn’t they air that episode? We’ll give you all the details below.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly Medina: how did Miguel Arce manage to cancel a program of the host on television?

How was Miguel Arce proposed to be in “The Value of Truth”?

“The value of truth” was a contest program in which participants had to answer 21 questions seeking to win the top prize of 50,000 soles. Among the guests to tell their intimacies were the famous characters of the lorcha show business. Among the list of artists who did not tell their secrets to the host Beto Ortiz was the reality boy Miguel Arce, despite the fact that he was somewhat close to the production of latin television. However, this was far from reality, since the actor did submit to the pen questions.

For this, the model detailed that the attendees of Susan Umbert They called him on three occasions seeking to have an approach that would materialize in a program. This is how he detailed it in the interview he gave to Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter: “The strongest is that they call me three times from ‘The Value of Truth’ and I said I don’t want to be there. He calls me the ‘program killer’ and says ‘Miguel, why don’t you want to be on my show and I told him ‘Because I don’t want to sit down and tell who I’ve had things with and who I haven’t’“.

YOU CAN SEE: Miguel Arce reveals that Magaly was taken off the air in Latina because of him: “He hated me more”

Why was it not broadcast on Miguel Arce’s program in “The value of truth”?

According to the explanation given by Miguel Arce, the actor only agreed to go through the polygraph at the insistence of the producer itself Susan Umbert; However, he had not given authorization to use said material to promote anything, since he was not hoping to appear in the red chair together with Beto Ortiz.

The tranquility of the reality boy was interrupted by the production of Latina when they began to promote some audios with the answers he gave: “I was filming the soap opera ‘From a millionaire to a beggar’ when I passed by the actors’ room and saw an illegal advertisement for the Magaly (Medina) program because I never gave my authorization. Who will have spun things there? I have no idea…“. That made the artist clarify that they did not have any permission to show his version and he renounced the novel in which he was participating.

YOU CAN SEE: Miguel Arce undergoes harsh tests in a reality show in Mexico: he eats worms and cockroaches

What questions did Miguel Arce answer in “The value of truth?

The host Gigi Miter annoyed him by suggesting that in the questions he revealed the romances he had with show business models, but the model Miguel Arce ruled out that version and clarified: “Actually, he talked about a lot of things, he defended those who he had to defend and he attacked those who he had to attack.“.

It should be noted that the actor did not give more details about the exact questions he was asked, but he emphasized that far from presenting him with an agreement that respects his opinion, they gave him some options to transmit everything they had recorded. Will you tell them later? We will know later.

#happened #quotThe #truthquot #Miguel #Arce #light