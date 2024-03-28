BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment recently announced a new DLC pack for ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4The Legend Dawn Pack (Dawn of Legend)part of Character Pass 2. It's about Goals D. Roger, Rayleigh and Garp as young people, in addition to the episode called “Path of the King of the Pirates & Soul Map 3”.

We can finally see these three new characters in action in the trailer released by the company, which we include below. ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 – Legend Dawn Pack trailer

ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 welcomes 3 legendary characters with the new Legend Dawn Pack DLC! ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 gets a new DLC today, the Legend Dawn Pack! Part of Character Pass 2, this DLC adds 3 Piracy Legends to the game and a new episode called “Path of the King of the Pirates & Soul Map 3”. Play as Gol D. Roger, Rayleigh (Roger's first friend), and Garp (Marine Hero), all three when they were young. ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC and is compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us:

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment