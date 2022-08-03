One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 has reached altitude 2 million copies: this is theepisode sold faster for the action series produced by Bandai Namco and developed by Omega Force.

Exactly eight months after the announcement of the sales of One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 for a million copies, the game has managed to double your numbers considering both the retail units and the digital format.

If you remember, we have included this tie-in in our list of One Piece games from the ugliest to the most beautiful, actually placing it in the first position: a deserved result, in light of this commercial success.

“The PIRATE WARRIORS series has successfully combined the popular anime ONE PIECE with the adrenaline-pumping action of the WARRIORS series, creating a worldwide phenomenon that has sold more than four million copies,” reads the official synopsis, which is apparently already updated.

“Based on the concept of ‘battling hordes of enemies while adventuring with trusted allies’, experience the incredible stories of ONE PIECE for yourself exactly as it is in the anime!”

“ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 is the new evolutionary stage of PIRATE WARRIORS action! Based on the concept of ‘experiencing a realistic ONE PIECE battlefield’, buildings will collapse and attacks will raise smoke and dust, putting you in the thick of it. action of the world of ONE PIECE! “