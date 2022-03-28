One Piece Odyssey was announced a few minutes ago from Bandai Namco through a trailer: this is a turn-based RPG that will be based on a new original story written by Eiichiro Oda himself, author of the legendary manga that, since 1996, has been keeping company with millions of readers around the world.

The announcement came during a live stream organized as part of the celebrations for the manga’s 25th anniversary. The title will be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S and PC and will be developed by ILCAsoftware house that we have seen at work, among other things, in the fourth generation Pokémon remakes Pokémon Shining Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

One Piece Odissey, whose story was written by Eiichiro Oda, we remember, looks extraordinarily well in its first trailer and the inspirations drawn by the developers from other historical turn-based RPGs, such as Dragon Quest, seem evident. The settings are extremely accurate and the cartoonic graphics want to drag the player into a new One Piece themed adventure.

At the plot level, we know that Luffy and his crew will be engulfed by a storm that will drag them to a mysterious island. Ours will be able to rely only on themselves and will be called to meet again and work together to leave the island.

For the occasion, A new character called Adio was introduced, also designed by Oda. In addition, a series of monsters have been created that we will meet during our adventure. Also in this case, the master Oda collaborated in their realization.

Regarding this extraordinary announcement, Katsuaki Tsuzuki, producer of Bandai Namco said:

We are happy to join the celebrations for ONE PIECE’s 25th anniversary with the release of ONE PIECE ODYSSEY. We have joined forces with ILCA Inc. and are working hard in full collaboration with Eiichiro Oda to create an extraordinary adventure set in the world of ONE PIECE, in a game that we hope will exceed the expectations of the players.