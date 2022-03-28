Police The kiosk was destroyed in Kotka when an elderly driver got a “short circuit”: “When he had to press the brake, he pressed the gas”

“Such an error occurred to an older man,” says Jarmo Rahkola, a criminal in the Southeast Finland police.

Southeast Finland the police are investigating a case where the driver of a car was driving towards the wall of the R-kiosk in Sammonaukio in Karhula, Kotka. The accident happened after one o’clock on Saturday afternoon.

“An older man came to the intersection and had some sort of short circuit. When he had to press the brake, he pressed the throttle, ”says the criminal constable Jarmo Rahkola About the police in Southeast Finland.

“There was such a mistake for the older man.”

According to Rahkola, the man panicked and did not stop the car in time. Alcohol or drugs had no part in the matter, he says.

The driver of the car was slightly injured and taken to the hospital for examination. No other injuries occurred in the case.

He was the first to report on the events Evening paper. The station master of the Kymenlaakso Rescue Department interviewed by the magazine Arto Pirisen according to “the interior of the R-kiosk was practically completely destroyed and the car went into redemption”.

According to Pirinen, the car had a speed of 50–60 kilometers per hour.