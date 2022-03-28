Tuesday, March 29, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Police The kiosk was destroyed in Kotka when an elderly driver got a “short circuit”: “When he had to press the brake, he pressed the gas”

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 28, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

“Such an error occurred to an older man,” says Jarmo Rahkola, a criminal in the Southeast Finland police.

Southeast Finland the police are investigating a case where the driver of a car was driving towards the wall of the R-kiosk in Sammonaukio in Karhula, Kotka. The accident happened after one o’clock on Saturday afternoon.

“An older man came to the intersection and had some sort of short circuit. When he had to press the brake, he pressed the throttle, ”says the criminal constable Jarmo Rahkola About the police in Southeast Finland.

“There was such a mistake for the older man.”

According to Rahkola, the man panicked and did not stop the car in time. Alcohol or drugs had no part in the matter, he says.

The driver of the car was slightly injured and taken to the hospital for examination. No other injuries occurred in the case.

He was the first to report on the events Evening paper. The station master of the Kymenlaakso Rescue Department interviewed by the magazine Arto Pirisen according to “the interior of the R-kiosk was practically completely destroyed and the car went into redemption”.

See also  Guest pen The interpretation of the law has changed, and HIV-positive sex is no longer a crime

According to Pirinen, the car had a speed of 50–60 kilometers per hour.

#Police #kiosk #destroyed #Kotka #elderly #driver #short #circuit #press #brake #pressed #gas

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

He bought apartments, not dollars! AMLO attacks Loret de Mola with a false tweet about the dollar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.