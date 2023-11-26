In the wake of the great success of the live-action series of one piece of Netflix, in recent months many cosplayers are having fun impersonating the pirates of the Straw Hat crew. Among these there is also mingmihoowhich proposes a Nami cosplay in a truly charming purple dress.

Nami was one of the first people to join the protagonist Luffy’s crew as a navigator and has the goal of creating a complete map of the world. In combat she cannot boast skills like those of Zoro or Sanji, but still she is more than capable of defending herself thanks to a special staff capable of giving rise to atmospheric phenomena, such as lightning storms that hurl themselves at opponents.

Mingmihoo’s cosplay is based on the Zou story arc, during which Nami wears a purple dress. As we can see in the shot below, it is a work of excellent workmanship, with the costume appearing truly impeccable and there is no shortage of details such as the tattoo and the compass bracelet.