Ferrari, a 2023 run-up

Already from the Bahrain tests and from Charles Leclerc’s face in conversation with the then head of aerodynamics David Sanchez, it was clear that Ferrari’s season would not be easy. The first races confirmed the Scuderia’s difficulties, which then reorganized itself (on and off the track) around Frederic Vasseur. The Frenchman adopted the policy of small steps and pushed hard on developments, to the point that many updates arrived earlier than expected following prolonged efforts at the factory. They were not able to catch up with Red Bull, but it would still have been impossible to compete with the RB19: however, they were useful in recovering more and more ground on first Aston Martin and then Mercedes, to the point of playing the last race with the Brackley team for the second place in the constructors’ championship.

Vasseur’s words

Vasseur took stock of his first year as Maranello team principal, although his work cannot be fully judged since he inherited the car concept and working procedures from Mattia Binotto: “We suffered at the beginning perhaps because the expectations were a little too high. Then we had a good recovery if we look at the last 7-8 races, we were on pole or on the front row and it’s a good step forward, but now we have to close the gap with Red Bull. They are ahead and we have a lot of work to do, but it’s a good motivation for everyone to make steps forward“, this is his comment to Sky Sports F1.

“You set a goal and at a certain point in the year it was clear that the championship belonged to Red Bull. Ever since Bahrain we understood that it would be tough, even from Charles’ simulator work before Bahrain he was quite shocked. The positive side was the reaction of the team, we calmly faced the problem and step by step we managed to react. We went through some difficult moments because in the middle of the season we were 60-70 points behind Mercedes, but we came back. The two drivers did a great job and there was a great spirit of emulation between them within the team: this is encouraging for next year“.

“I remember that after Silverstone some comments directed us to fight for 5th place, but our focus has always been on Mercedes and the fight for second place. We had a very good second part of the season, but the most important thing is tomorrow’s race: we have to end on a positive note, it would also be the best start for 2024. Victory is always possible, but the most important thing is to score 4 points more than Mercedes“.

“Will 2024 be my first real year? Let’s focus on the end of this season, then we will have plenty of time to think about the next one. Honestly, the dynamic we are seeing at the moment is very encouraging and it is the best motivation, the last part of the year is quite challenging for everyone, but in hospitality everyone has a smile and this is the best feeling“.