One of the most famous cosplayers in the middle is the Brazilian, Faith Galvao. Over the years we have been given several very creative and suggestive of different characters from video games and anime. Now she delights us with a cosplay of Luffy that changes the gender of the protagonist of one piece.

The famous Faith Galvao decided to give us a combination of two much-loved characters from one piece: Luffy and Nami. Since it borrows elements from both to give us a pretty good result and it shows that it has been worked on. Especially because of the similarity of the clothes he wears, with that of his animated counterparts.

We can see that it is more a cosplay of Luffy because what predominates is the red shirt of the good Monkey D. Not to mention his iconic and immediately recognizable straw hat. It is, after all, what gives his whole beloved crew their general name.

Source: Faith Galvao

Looking at the Nami factors we found, there is her blue bikini that we have seen many times within the anime. Of course, she could not miss her always reliable blue clima tact and the small but important detail of her golden bracelet. There is no doubt that Faith Galvao he tried very hard.

Whether it’s a cosplay of Luffy or Nami We cannot deny that the cosplayer achieved a very good result. We couldn’t expect anything less Faith Galvao He has consistently given us high-quality characterizations. If you didn’t know her, take a look at her Instagram and marvel at everything she’s done.

Who are Luffy and Nami?

Luffy and Nami are a couple of main characters belonging to the manga and anime of one piece. One is the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, who are searching for Gol D. Roger’s treasure that is hidden in the great line. Which leads them on multiple adventures.

Source: Toei Animation

For its part, Nami She is the navigator of the crew, so it is up to her to chart the course they will follow. While the entire crew is quite popular, this pair of pirates are perhaps the most loved by fans. That is why we constantly see them in fanarts and cosplays. What did you think of the Faith Galvao?

