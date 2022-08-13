Jorge Guaranho will go to penitentiary; the criminal police officer killed the municipal guard Marcelo Arruda in Foz do Iguaçu

Judge Gustavo Germano Francisco Arguello, of the 3rd Criminal Court of Foz do Iguaçu (PR), revoked the house arrest of Jorge Guaranho, accused of murdering the municipal guard and PT treasurer Marcelo Arruda.

The same magistrate had decided on house arrest on the 4th (Aug 10). The decision was taken after the Criminal Police Department of Paraná informed that it would not have the structure to guarantee Guaranho’s safety in the prison.

In a new report, however, the Paraná Security Secretariat said that it has “full structural and human conditions” to maintain the security of the bolsonarista policeman. He will be held in the Criminal Medical Complex.

“In this way, I revoke the electronic monitoring precautionary measure and the house arrest granted, as well as reestablish the preventive detention in the same way as previously decreed, that is, to be carried out in a prison”, says the decision. Here’s the intact (12 KB).

UNDERSTAND

Marcelo Arruda was killed on July 10 after being shot at by Guaranho during his PT-themed birthday party in Foz do Iguaçu (PR).

The police ruled out that Arruda and Guaranho already knew each other, based on witness statements. According to investigations, the criminal police officer fired 4 shots, and at least 2 hit Arruda. The victim fired 10 shots, and at least 4 hit the policeman.

The criminal police officer knew about the party before going to the place. He had access to images from the cameras of the club where the event was being held.

The first time, Guaranho was in a car, accompanied by his wife and son, in order to “to tease”, according to the police. The sound of the vehicle played a song that made reference to Bolsonaro.

When parking the car, Guaranho and Arruda start an argument about “Ideology and Political Thoughts”, according to the deputy head of the Homicide Division, Camila Cecconello. The victim then throws earth and boulders that were in a flower bed, which end up hitting the police officer and his family.

Guaranho’s wife asks to leave and the policeman then leaves the place. After they leave, Arruda goes to her car and takes her gun. Other people who were at the party ask the club’s doorman to close the venue’s gate.

Moments later, Guaranho returns alone by car to the place of the party and he opens the gate himself, according to the police. According to the testimony of the policeman’s wife, he would have said that he felt offended and humiliated by the fact that his family had been hit by the boulders.

“People noticed the return of the vehicle and ran inside to warn the victim”, said the delegate. “By the images, the victim carries the weapon and puts it on his waist at the moment he is warned.”

“The victim takes the gun in his hand and starts to leave the back of the room towards the door where the author’s car is. He [Guaranho] visualizes the guard and draws the weapon. The victim’s wife stands in the middle and asks to put the gun down.”

Guaranho and Arruda shout for each to put down their weapons. The criminal police officer was the 1st to shoot.

The delegate said that there were no elements to suggest that Guaranho premeditated the murder. “It is difficult to say that he premeditated. The 1st time he goes to the place he goes to provoke and talk about his ideology. It was not intended to shoot. When he returns, it seems to me more impulsive than premeditated.”

According to testimonies, the criminal police officer had ingested alcohol before going to the party. He was at a barbecue. “Reports say that he was very altered”, declared the delegate. The report on the amount of alcohol he would have ingested has not yet been completed.

Arruda would also have ingested alcoholic beverages during his party, but according to testimonies he was not in a state of intoxication. The IML (Legal Medical Institute) carried out a toxicological test on the victim’s body, and the result should come out in August, according to the delegate.

17 people were heard, including witnesses who were at the scene of the crime and family members of the victim and the criminal police officer. Security camera footage was also analyzed.