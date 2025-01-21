Sandra Barneda surprised the girls The island of temptations with a premise. “Something important has happened in the other village that It can seriously affect one of your relationships.“said the presenter, scaring the participants.

“One of your boys has detached from an object that for one of you has a special meaning“he finally explained, placing a box on the table.

Alba opened the box, discovering a stuffed animal with his partner’s faceAnita Williams, who picked up the object belonging to Montoya, her boyfriend. “I don’t understand anything!” the woman complained. “I I didn’t come here for this“, he told Sandra.

“You would have to send me signals not to worry, no This is destroying the relationship“, the protest continued. “I have not come to destroy my relationship, but to strengthen it,” he said, despite having spent the night sleeping next to Manuel Sanchez.

The presenter sent him a reassuring message: “This has only just begun.” But Anita couldn’t stop complaining about Montoya, her boyfriend. “He’s a three-year-old boy,” he said. “I don’t want a child, but a man who respects me and give me my place,” he said.