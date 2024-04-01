













One of the best anime of the 90s has just arrived uncensored on Netflix and you shouldn't miss it









Netflix continues to strengthen its anime section and when you read this news you will be able to find one of the most outstanding anime series of the 90s. We refer to Great Teache Onizukaalso known as GTO.

The beloved GTO series is now available on Netflix with all its chapters with Spanish subtitles for our region and in their original format. His racy scenes are still there, they were not censored and that is something that would be canceled in this day and age.

For those who don't know, Great Teacher Onizuka is a story created by Tohru Fujisawa that first saw the light of day in the pages of the weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1997 and ended its run in 2002.

Its anime adaptation occurred in 1998 and a good part of the story was adapted through 43 episodes. Now that it is on the largest streaming service in the world, you will have the opportunity to watch this series.

What is GTO, the new anime series that came to Netflix, about?

Netflix just uploaded a great anime series to its streaming service and is highly recommended. Although its animation is stuck in the late 90s, its story is endearing and we will tell you what it is about.

GTO (Great Teacher Onizuka) tells us the story of Eikichi Onizuka, a 22-year-old man who graduated from a third-rate university whose dream is to become a school teacher. During his teenage years he was known for being the leader of a motorcycle gang in Shonan.

In order to become a teacher you have to go through an internship in a public school. The problem is that he has to teach a class full of juvenile delinquents and bringing them to heel will not be easy for him. The students blackmail him and put him on the spot, but Onizuka manages it and, the hard way, manages to control them.

Onizuka is not a very orthodox teacher, but somehow he manages to help his students and gets ahead. GTO has a very special story that is worth enjoying and now that it is on Netflix you can watch it. Excited for this premiere? Follow the conversation Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

