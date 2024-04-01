Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday 2 April 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox's horoscope todayTuesday 2 April 2024, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, during this week at the beginning of April 2024 you will be very energetic thanks to Mars which is in your favor. You might just have some bad moods in the middle of the week regarding the sentimental sphere. But nothing to worry about. Courage!

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Tuesday 2 April 2024), over the next few hours of this month of April you will be pervaded by some doubts regarding interpersonal relationships and the feelings that people have for you. As far as love is concerned, those who no longer feel part of a story will be able to end it “easily”. Put a period if you want.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, during the next few hours of this month of April you will be pervaded by a great desire to do and you will be very lively with your mood at full speed. Just pay attention to tomorrow where misunderstandings on the sentimental side could emerge. Nothing big, but better to avoid unnecessary problems…

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you are experiencing a very delicate week at the beginning of April since you will have to decide your new priorities. Try to gather all your mental and physical strength to do it. Moment of reflection in love. Think with a cool head.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Tuesday 2 April 2024), a super week awaits you, especially when it comes to feelings. Venus will make you irresistible over the next few hours. It's the right time for a declaration of love or a marriage proposal.

FISH

Dear Pisces, this week at the beginning of April you will mainly dedicate to work and diplomacy with your work colleagues. All absolutely calm in love.

PAOLO FOX'S HOROSCOPE 2024

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, 2 APRIL 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today, is that one of Sagittarius: you will be invaded by a great desire to do and you will be very lively with a high mood.

TODAY'S PREDICTIONS FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO