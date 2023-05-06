new york (wam)

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has announced the allocation of a new investment of $1 million to fund projects that support artists and intellectuals in more than 25 countries around the world. This came in a new report issued by UNESCO on the occasion of the World Summit on Arts and Culture to encourage governments to strengthen the support and protection of artists and professionals working in the field of culture and to provide them with assistance in emergencies.

The report reviewed ways to improve the resilience of artists in the context of emergencies, including allocating an additional $1 million investment from UNESCO’s Ashberg Program for Artists and Cultural Professionals to finance related projects in more than 25 countries, divided into 13 government projects and 12 Another NGO project.