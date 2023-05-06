Video: gust of wind pushed a baby’s car into a transit avenue

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The video has more than 64 million views on social networks.
Twitter video screenshot: @@USSGoodGirl
The woman tried to reach the cart by running towards it, but fell to the ground before she could.
The event happened in USAexactly in the state of California. The shocking moment was recorded by a camera in the area, in which it can be seen how the wind pushed a baby carriage onto a busy avenue.
The woman who accompanied him tried to reach the cart by running towards him, however, he fell to the ground, preventing him from stopping his journey.
However, a man who was leaving a job interview in the area, witnessing the moment, ran towards the baby, catching up with the car just before reaching the highway.
“I didn’t even have time to think, one only reactsI wouldn’t be able to live with myself if I hadn’t done something,” said the man, according to CNN.
In addition, he concluded by saying that he was glad to have noticed and acted. Finally the man took the baby back to his relative, and in a gesture of solidarity he hugged the woman.
