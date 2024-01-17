A fire that occurred on Tuesday night in a home in the Madrid municipality of Alcorcón has left one neighbor injured in critical condition and another 11 slightly intoxicated, a spokesperson for the newspaper informs this newspaper. Emergencies Community of Madrid 112. The event occurred around ten o'clock at night, when several calls were received at 112 warning that at numbers 4 and 6 on Navalcarnero Street “a very serious fire was breaking out” and that they had even “heard an explosion.”

Several crews from the Alcorcón City Council fire department have moved to the scene, as well as several units from Suma. Upon arrival, the Alcorcón firefighters found the fire located in a house on the ground floor, which was already completely burned down.

“The fire was very developed and had spread to the adjacent house because an explosion had occurred that had knocked down a partition and had connected both houses,” details the spokesperson. “The explosion pushed the partition and the built-in wardrobe,” firefighters indicate in a videoin which they point out that the source of the flames was located in the living room.

The causes of the fire seem, a priori, fortuitous. According to research sources, it must have taken time for evolution when the man has opened a door and, when oxygen violently entered, a shock has occurred. backdraft or explosion of hot gases in the home. “The violence of the flare has knocked down the party wall.”

As soon as they broke down the door of the house where the fire had broken out, the firefighters found a person lying on the ground, whom they rescued “unconscious and in very serious condition.” No injuries have been reported in the adjacent home also affected by the flames.

This is a 60-year-old man who suffered inhalation burns on his face and chest and who has gone into cardiorespiratory arrest several times. The health workers have managed to reverse them and have transferred him in critical condition to the burn unit of the Getafe hospital, where he has been admitted.

At the same time, firefighters have confined “the rest of the residents to the upper homes to avoid further damage,” but 11 people on the upper floors have been slightly poisoned. “When the firefighters finished ventilating, many neighbors came down to be treated for eye or throat discomfort,” explains the spokesperson. The 11, all adults except for a girl of eight or ten years old, have been discharged at the scene.

