Bologna at 30 per hour, fines rain down. The city is divided over the mayor's measure

Bologna it is the first Italian city to experiment with the limit of 30 per hour in all city streets. The provision is active for six monthsbut only since yesterday has it actually become operating and it rained too first fines. In the city – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – six local police patrols, three telelasers and five infolasers, will help bring the revolution into the minds of the citizens. And it won't be easy. First budget at the end of the debut day: 7 sanctions for exceeding 30, 5 for having violated the 50 (in avenues and ring roads, the only exceptions). A success for those who support the choices of the Municipality, an unbearable damage for those who don't support it and promise barricades. Mr. Sergio Baldazzi he would have gladly given up this sudden notoriety: first fined in the era of Bologna Città 30. He despairs: “They made it dirty, really dirty“.

“I was “running” at 39 kilometers per hour. The Tapiro di Striscia will give me the news. Who has ever been fined for going at this speed?”. Sergio Baldazzi is the owner of a jewelry shop. At 10 yesterday morning – continues Il Corriere – the telelaser in via Azzurra proclaimed him the first fined person in Bologna. If I appeal “I don't have time, I work. In the city at 30 an hour.” I talked about it with friends, we had evenings. Believe me, all sorts of colors popped out…“. But there are also those who support Mayor Lepore's initiative: “My daughter – says Pier Giorgio Verdi, father of a 13-year-old girl who was hit in the city – was crossing on the crossing and was hit. This is a necessary change“.

