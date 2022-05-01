The ship ‘Green Costa Rica’, docked at the container dock in April, before setting sail for the United States. / THE TRUTH

The American market, one of the most important in the world, has become essential and a priority for businessmen in the Murcia Region. More and more people choose the United States to place their products and do business, but also more and more people choose the Port of Cartagena to send them to the US and Canadian coasts. So much so that there are already a hundred businesses that take their products from the Cartagena docks through the ships of three companies: Maersk Line, MSC/WEC Lines and Seatrade, which has been the last to join this group this very week.

The first of these, one of the most important in the world in terms of the movement of containerized goods, departs from Cartagena every seven days and the second every three, after calling at various Mediterranean ports in both cases.

The third is still in testing. A week and a half ago, it shipped 1,000 tons of frozen vegetables from the firm Fruveco, with two manufacturing centers (one in El Raal and the other in Alhama de Murcia), bound for the port of Savannah, in the eastern United States.

Wine, cheese and paprika



These lines are used by companies from a good number of municipalities. From Jumilla come wines, cheeses and agricultural products; from Murcia, olives, paprika and frozen vegetables; from Molina de Segura, preserves; and from Cartagena, among other products, state-of-the-art plastics from Sabic, bluefin tuna from Ricardo Fuentes, security doors and liquors from Zamora Company.

Resins, vegetables, caps and lids for bottles, fertilizers, preparations of soups, stews and broths, tea and coffee, ethyl alcohol, phosphates, machinery and equipment for agriculture also leave through the port of Cartagena. Also fruits for perfumery, anticorrosives and other additives prepared for mineral oils, as well as preparations for sauces.

There are forty open lines with America, the Far East and North Africa and Europe, mainly



In total, according to data provided by the Cartagena Port Authority, over the past year 32,000 tons were exported to the United States and Canada and this year, another 6,300 have already left in the first quarter.

Just as Fruveco did last week, another eighteen companies are dedicated to shipping frozen products. But not only to North America, but also to other destinations, such as Italy, China, Japan, France, the Netherlands, South Korea, Tunisia, the Czech Republic, Chile, Peru, Equatorial Guinea, Denmark and Saudi Arabia.

More and more companies in the Region of Murcia are choosing the port of Cartagena for its agility in operations, its strategic location and its competitive prices, as explained by the president of the Cartagena Port Authority, Yolanda Muñoz, to LA VERDAD. “A sample of our competitiveness is that regional companies use Cartagena’s docks to take their products to other continents,” she added.

forty lines



In total, the port authority has more than 40 open lines with, in addition to America, the Far East, South America, North Africa, North Europe and several Mediterranean countries, either as destinations or as origins.

Of note are the chemical products, mostly from the Sabic company, destined for the Far East, and the agri-food products, which are sent to countries in northern Europe. Among the latter, preserves, wines, beverages (mostly juices), fruits, vegetables and legumes, among other products, predominate.

From this terminal, the two shipping companies MSC and Maersk work to offer connections with all these ports in the world through the ‘feeder’ service, either with weekly connections via Valencia or through Algeciras, also with the same weekly frequency. Other companies that move goods are Sloman Neptun, to Northern Europe and the Baltic; Containerships, to Ireland; and Lauritzoncool, to Argentina and Uruguay.