La Spezia – Piazza Europa packed for the end of year party organized by the Municipality of La Spezia. Many people took part in the evening, animated by Radio Number One.

Dario Ballantini imitates Gino Paoli

Among the protagonists, the actor and imitator Dario Ballantiniwhich proposed, among others, the characters of the singer-songwriter Gino Paoli and the stylist Valentino.

The New Year's Eve countdown in La Spezia with Mayor Peracchini

Lots of enthusiasm. The only polemical aftermath was the total failure to comply with the ordinance that should have banned “barrels”. There were many of them, even real fireworks. Many reported the problem on Mayor Pierluigi Peracchini's social media page. The mayor he had put his hand forward, a few hours before the countdown, responding to the first expressions of skepticism: “To those who make easy jokes, making fun of the fact that no one will check anyway – he said – I reply that it's not true. There will be checks. And in any case , the ordinances are respected out of civic sense». On the subject of barrels, the appeal to civic sense is not always sufficient. There were many reports of those who found themselves “under a real bombardment of explosions”.