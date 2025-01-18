The two victims were trapped under the rubble when they were cleaning a building in Benetússer.





A worker ha dead and another has turned out wounded for a collapse on the stairs of a garage affected by the damage in Benetússer (Valencia), where they were carrying out cleaning work due to the effects of the catastrophe.

The two victims have remained trapped under the debris after part of the building structure collapsed, as reported by Emergencies and the Valencia Fire Consortium.

The tragic event occurred on Cruz Roja street and the Firefighters They have mobilized crews, command units and an UREC. SAMU medical personnel have also attended the scene, as well as members of the Local Police and of the Civil Guardas detailed by the Generalitat Valenciana in the 112 account on the social network X.