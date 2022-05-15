At least one person was killed and five others were injured this Sunday in a shooting at a church outside Los Angeles (California, USA), authorities reported.

(Also read: Fentanyl and firearms cause records of deaths in the United States)

Police arrested the alleged perpetrator of the shooting, who shot multiple people at a Presbyterian church in Laguna Woods.southeast of Los Angeles.

(Also: ‘racially motivated’ shooting leaves 10 dead in US supermarket)

The Orange County Sheriff reported on Twitter that one person died at the scene, while four others are seriously injured at the hospital and a fifth has minor injuries.

“We are working to get information as quickly as possible,” the police explained.

(Of interest: The mystery behind the impressive hole in a California lake)

On Saturday, a heavily armed white youth broke into a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and fired indiscriminately, killing 10 people and injuring three others, mostly black.

The attacker was wearing a military helmet with a camera that was broadcasting the action live on the Twitch platform.

(See also: The United States exceeds the tragic threshold of one million deaths from covid-19)

The federal agency FBI reported that it is investigating the attack “as a hate crime and a case of violent extremism for racial reasons.”

After that shooting, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, made an appeal this Sunday to “work together” to confront “hate.”

EFE