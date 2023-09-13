Tragedy at the Palacio de Leceñes senior residence, in Valdesoto (Siero). A terrifying fire turned the complex into a true hell in which at least one person has died and three others are seriously injured. One of them would be a 46-year-old residence worker, who has been transferred with a serious prognosis, pending further tests and until further medical evaluation, to the Central University Hospital of Asturias (HUCA), in Oviedo. With a less serious prognosis, she also transferred two other people, one to HUCA and the other to the Cabueñes hospital. The rest of the 24 affected people were evacuated with a mild prognosis to different hospitals. Specifically, of the total number of affected people, 11 people were referred to HUCA, 11 to the Cabueñes hospital in Gijón, 4 to the Nalón Valley and 1 to the Álvarez Buylla.

In total, 27 people have had to be evacuated and referred to hospital centers in the region, most of them affected by smoke inhalation. The fire started around one in the morning for reasons that are currently being investigated.

The other 74 residents, confined in the other building, were not affected and the residence staff arrived on the scene to take care of them.

Members of the Siero Local Police, the Asturias Fire Brigade and the Civil Guard, among others, went to the scene of the incident and worked hard to extinguish the flames and prevent damage, both personal and materials, they continued to transport the wounded in an incessant coming and going of ambulances that turned the surroundings of the geriatric center into an improvised field hospital.

The residence of Leceñes.



Pablo Nosti.







Relatives, relatives and neighbors of the parish came startled to the center, where the rest of the inmates remain, about forty, who have not required medical attention. The fire has completely burned one of the floors, although most of those affected were on the upper floors, where the smoke spread. On the other hand, the vast majority of residents in the lower area of ​​the building have not been affected by the flames and were able to spend the night in the complex.

The Emergency Coordination Center of 112 Asturias received the notice at 00:23 this morning. In the call they indicated that there was a fire in a nursing home where there were a hundred people. When the first firefighting teams arrived at the incident, the fire was already well developed on the first floor of this three-story building. Specifically, in a room where there was a lot of fire and where the deceased was later located.

The firefighters considered the fire under control at 1:39 a.m., at which time part of the crews began to withdraw to their respective bases.