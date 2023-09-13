FRANKFURT. A six-page letter to reject the government’s provision on extra profits. The ECB has sent its opinion and, as anticipated by the Press, it is a rejection.

‘The ECB has recently adopted an opinion on a draft Spanish law on the imposition of temporary levies on energy sector operators, credit institutions and financial institutions and an opinion on a draft Lithuanian law establishing a levy of temporary solidarity applicable to credit institutions, including branches of credit institutions from other Member States and foreign banks established in Lithuania” reads the text. In “both of these opinions the ECB took into consideration initiatives similar to the decree-law from the perspective of monetary policy, financial stability and prudential supervision” continues the document.