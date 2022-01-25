Moby, the “invisible” consultant who dealt with the Open foundation

The investigation into the trafficking in illicit influences which he sees registered in the register of investigated the owner of Moby Vincenzo Onorato and the guarantor of M5s Beppe Grillo. A surprise name appears, it is a pr that from 2016 to 2019 was responsible for external relations and institutional relations of Mobyit could be – we read on the Truth – one key figure in the investigation of the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office. It is about Annamaria Barrilethe woman is not investigated, but in his office is snapped a search and the seizure of documents. Find some emails that would confirm his role in the process of laws for favor the company of Onorato. You contact me Open foundation from Renzito which the patron of Moby paid 300 thousand euros of contributions.

After the experience a Moby – continues the Truth – the Barrile has a career leap and becomes director of institutional relations a Confagricoltura, one of the leading trade organizations in the agricultural sector. His appointment was made official during the Count biswhen in the armchair of Minister of Agriculture the Renziana was sitting Teresa Bellanova. Now the further career transition, from June will replace the general manager of Confagricoltura, una armchair worth 200 thousand euros a year. But the peculiarity is that on his own curriculum 3 years’ experience with Moby is never mentioned. Eyes on her husband too Francesco Lutiwho has been the communications director of Philip Morris to the identical one in Lottomatica. Both have a relationship with the Casaleggio Associati and cited in press articles for alleged wrongdoing.

