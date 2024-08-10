Agatha All Along is the new live-action series from Marvel Television that will arrive on Disney+ in just over a month.

The series, Agatha All Along, focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, who we met in the WandaVision series.

In her series, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself despondent and powerless after a suspicious goth teen helps her break free from a warped spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him to the legendary Witches’ Path, a magical test that, if passed, rewards the witch with whatever she lacks.

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

Jac Schaeffer is the showrunner and the same creative behind WandaVision. He is also directing the pilot episode. The first two episodes will arrive on Disney+ on September 18.

Second trailer for Agatha All Along

