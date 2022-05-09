Thursday, May 12, 2022
One dead and more than a dozen injured in train accident in Austria

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 9, 2022
in World
Train

Stock photo of a train track.

Stock photo of a train track.

The events occurred on the outskirts of Vienna. This is what is known.

One person died and more than a dozen were injured. in a train derailment this Monday outside of Vienna (Austria)reported the APA news agency.

The incident, which occurred in Münchendorf, south of Vienna, left one dead, two seriously injured and 11 slightly injuredindicated APA, citing Andreas Zenker, of the Red Cross of the Lower Austria region.

“Serious train accident in Münchendorf”the Lower Austrian emergency services wrote on Facebook.

“According to the first information, there are numerous wounded, several emergency helicopters and a large contingent of rescuers are on duty at the moment,” they added.

The APA reported that a wagon overturned after derailing the train although at the moment the cause of the accident is unknown.

DEVELOPING NEWS…

AFP

