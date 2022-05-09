Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The Congress of the State of Sinaloa agreed pause to approve the first law for the protection of journalists and human rights defendersdue to the new legislation that will be approved in the Congress of the Union, which will await the advances that are achieved at the federal level, specified the president of the Political Coordination Board, Feliciano Castro Melendrez.

commented that this law is scheduled for the second ordinary period of sessionsthat there are three initiatives that are sought to be enriched and that they had entered the final period to start the discussion in plenary.

He explained that At the national level, a law for journalists is being processed, and the federal legislation is above that which could be approved by the State Congressthat in such a way that, if you vote for legislation, it could be overcome.

