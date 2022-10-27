The Director of the General Department of Traffic in Dubai Police, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, revealed the circumstances of a serious traffic accident, which occurred yesterday morning on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, as a result of not leaving enough distance between the vehicles, which led to a collision between two trucks and four light vehicles. The accident resulted in the death of one person and the injury of five others.

Al Mazrouei said that the combined accident began when a small private vehicle truck crashed, and in light of the failure of the driver of another truck coming from behind to observe the safe distance between the vehicles, the truck collided with a bus that was parked in front of it due to the first accident, and then continued to collide with a truck loaded with cement and building stones (bricks). ).

He added that a minor accident that occurred at the beginning turned into a bigger problem due to the lack of commitment by one driver, pointing out that the accident resulted in the death of one person and the injury of five others, and caused traffic jams on the street, due to the deterioration of heavy vehicles, and the need to move them from the road track. The congestion also shifted to other roads that lead to the Emirate of Dubai, especially since the accident occurred while the employees were going to work.

Al Mazrouei stressed that Dubai Police always warns of the consequences of not leaving enough distance between vehicles, as it is one of the dangerous violations that always result in serious accidents, noting that during the past nine months of this year, it caused 538 traffic accidents, resulting in the death of 10 people. And 367 others sustained various injuries.

He pointed out that the Federal Traffic Law and the Executive Regulations stipulate that violating drivers will not leave a sufficient safety distance behind the front vehicles, with a fine of 400 dirhams, and four traffic points for the driver of the vehicle, noting that far from the penal part of this violation, but its consequences must be understood on the The safety of road users, including the perpetrator.

The General Traffic Department had made it clear to “Emirates Today” that this behavior is usually repeated in two cases, the first during crowding, so some drivers do not take into account the safe distance, thinking that in light of the slow traffic there will be no problems, but in a moment of inattention the accident that causes More crowding, even if it is minor, and it may turn into a more serious accident, similar to the accident that occurred yesterday.

As for the second case, which is the most dangerous, it is located on the highways, and some reckless drivers tend to stick in an aggressive manner to the front cars, to push them to give way quickly, and unacceptable, and in this case the accidents are dangerous, whether because of the confusion of the front driver, or the road to a halt Suddenly it does not allow an aggressive driver to avoid a collision.

Adhere to a safe distance

The Director of the General Department of Traffic in Dubai Police, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, appealed to drivers to adhere to a safe distance with the vehicles in front, noting that the indicator of accidents resulting from this violation must be under consideration by drivers, in light of the presence of other factors that may cause an increase in traffic. Possibility of an accident in the event of non-compliance with the safe distance, such as excessive speed, and being busy with other than the road.