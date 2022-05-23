Following the completion of the tournament, UEFA’s panel of technical observers assembled the UEFA Women’s Champions League Dream Team of the 2021/22 season. Of the 11 chosen, 6 are from Lyon, 4 from Barcelona and one from PSG.
The Olympique de Lyon goalkeeper had a very high level throughout the Cup and on Saturday she stood out under the three posts in Turin, saving some key balls.
The player of the French national team is one of the pillars of the defense of the champion team, where she has been for seven years.
On Saturday the great central defender that Barcelona has did not have her best game, however throughout the tournament Mapi was essential to close the arrivals of the rival teams to Sandra Paños’ goal.
The Lyon captain, tasked with lifting the Cup on Saturday, not only did her job excellently as a central defender but also almost scored in the final. She has played more than a hundred games and now has eight Champions League trophies.
The young winger of 21 years, Selma Bacha, was included in the ideal XI of the tournament and also recognized as the best young player of the season. She became an important piece of Lyon and a player who begins to make a difference whenever she is on the pitch.
At 24 years old, the Barelona player has played three Champions League finals. On Saturday she did not have her best night, she was replaced by her but when they gave her the medal, she hung it up and kissed her looking at the camera despite her sadness at her result.
She is one of the captains that the Blaugrana club has and was one of those who tried to put the team on their shoulders when the result was bulging for Lyon. Patri almost scored a great goal from midfield.
The French player was chosen as the best player in the final and her goal, the one that opened the scoring, dislodged Barcelona and the public present, was also recognized as the best goal of the tournament. Her football was key for Lyon to be crowned for the eighth time.
The captain of Barcelona, the best player today, Alexia Putellas was named the player of the season after having led the goalscoring table and having been one of the most decisive players in the tournament and the banner of Barcelona on each date they played.
The Norwegian scored a goal again in the Champions League final with Lyon. In 2019 she had scored a hat.trick against Barcelona. And he repeated. This time, he sealed the partial 2-0 win in Turin. The Lyon striker continues to increase her record as a historic scorer in the Champions League. She has 59 goals.
The player of the French national team is the only one of the ideal IX that is not part of either Barcelona or Lyon. The 23-year-old soccer player is a striker at PSG and she earned her place in this team due to her unbalanced and electrifying game that generates a lot of danger in the rival area.
