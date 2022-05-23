He felt ill during the flight and managed to land before losing his life, thus saving the passenger who was with him. It happened this morning around 10.30. The man, resident in Trentino, flew on a historic biplane from the 1930s, Tiger Moth. While he was in the air he felt ill and made an emergency landing at the Romeo Sartori airport in Asiago in the Vicenza area. He landed on the grass and not on the runway but iThe passenger is safe and has not been injured. The control center had tried to contact the pilot, without success. As soon as the pilot landed the aircraft he died. The airport staff and the firefighters rushed in and carried out the first rescue maneuvers, trying to reanimate the man even using a defibrillator. Once they arrived together with the carabinieri, the 118 health workers could not help but ascertain his death.

The biplane was used for filming a movie and the passenger was a filming clerk. Today they were supposed to reach one of the sets with the aircraft.