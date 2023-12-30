Dubai (Etihad)

The One Billion Followers Summit, organized by the New Media Academy on January 10 and 11, revealed the list of its strategic partners in its second edition, which includes the Dubai Chamber for the Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of the Dubai Chambers, the Dubai Municipality, and Emirates Airlines, the official carrier of the summit.

These partnerships embody the level of consensus between all entities and institutions to support the process of creativity, and consolidate the UAE’s position as a global incubator for talented people and economic sectors based on creativity and innovation.

The One Billion Followers Summit is the largest platform in the world that brings together content creators, experts and people with experience from various fields in one place, to discuss and discuss industry challenges, explore its trends, and monitor its contribution to the economic and social scene. The second edition will be held at the Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future in Dubai, in the presence of 7,000 participants, including more than 3,000 content makers, influencers and creators, and more than 190 speakers.

Alia Al Hammadi, CEO of the New Media Academy, stressed the keenness of the “One Billion Followers Summit” to expand the circle of partners and relationships in order to achieve its goals of supporting the content industry sector, providing the necessary knowledge and expertise to those interested and working in the sector, and providing factors for the growth of the creative industries economy, which has become one of the most important. Features of the economy of the future.

For his part, Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of the Dubai Chamber for Digital Economy, explained that the Chamber’s partnership in supporting the “Billion Followers Summit” embodies our ongoing efforts to create the ideal climate for the growth of creative industries that rely on advanced digital infrastructure, stressing that Dubai’s digital competitiveness makes it a prominent destination globally to attract Talented, creative and innovative people in the field of content creation.

Ahmed Al Zarouni, Director of the Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “We are keen to provide spaces that host various types of events, especially events with a creative dimension, because they reflect the aesthetics and culture of Dubai’s facilities and its distinctive landmarks.”