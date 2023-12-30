He is coming New Year! One of the most anticipated dates is the one that comes next year. Generally, there are thousands of people looking to have fun to start next year in a good way. That is why in this note we summarize the best parties to have a good time during this long-awaited day.

What holidays are there for New Year 2024?

Happy New Year 2024: Group 5

Team 5 will be presented in Chiclayo, exactly on the Monsefu Estate. The event will start at 11:00 pm and tickets range from S/59.40.

Prices for Group 5 in Monsefú. Photo: Teleticket Instagram.

New Year's Party Lima Sur

Lima Sur prepares to welcome 2023 with theNew Year's party. The event will take place onSunday December 31from the7.00 pmin itQuinches Stadium. Harmony 10,Marisol,PapillonandThe Caribbean people of Guadeloupe They will liven up the celebration with varied musical rhythms. Attendees will be able to buy tickets from S/30 to S/60.

El Reventonazo with Aguamarina and La Chola Chabuca

Lima Norte also promises with a great celebration in thePlaza Norte Shopping Center Esplanade. The event will take place on December 31 at8.00 pm and will be attended byLa Chola Chabuca, Marisol,Azucena Calvayand the orchestraAquamarine. Prices vary between S/77 and S/219.

New Year's blowout. Photo: Agua Marina Facebook.

New Year's Party in Ate

Ate is not far behind and thisDecember 31 at the Puno Coliseum from5.00 pm and with a general admission price ofS/55per person, Duo Ayacuchano, Amaranta, Yolanda Ivon,Clavito and his Chela OrchestraMuñequita Milly, Belinda Torres and Internacional María promise to make attendees enjoy.

New Year's Eve Blowout In Villa El Salvador

Villa El Salvador He is also preparing to welcome the new year. HeNew Year's Eve Blowoutwill take place next sundayDecember 31at 8.00 pm inMega Plaza 2, located on Av. May 1st in front of the Unicachi Market and will be attended by Yarita Lizeth, Deyvis Orosco, Russkaya, Los Capos, Rosita de Espinar, Porfirio Ayvar and the Lérida group. Ticket prices range between S/54.90 and S/76.60.

The Lima Norte New Year's Party

The great event will feature renowned groups such asSerrano Heart,Harmony 10,PapillonandCaribbean people from Guadeloupe. It will be carried out Sunday December 31from the7.00 pm inUnited Borders. Tickets vary from S/47.90 to S/154.70.

Celebrate New Year in Huaralino

The Huaralino Internationalwill be the scene of a musical show to receive theNew Year 2024. He Sunday December 31,starting at 8.00 pm,Sensual Sapphire, Andean Delight, Megafiesta, Sensual Karicia, Sensual Heart and Country Love, They promise to put together the party. Participants can purchase tickets from S/64.90.

Official New Year Party 2024

TheOfficial New Year Party 2024 It is also part of our list. On Sunday, December 31, from 7:00 pm, theReal home,located in theCentral Highway 1130, Santa ClaraATE, Lima, will vibrate withCorazón Serrano, El Lobo and Carol Quiroz. Tickets vary from S/60 to S/80.

White Party with Jandy Feliz

Tickets for White Party. Photo: Instagram

Jandy Feliz, La Charanga Habanera and Los 4 de Cuba will star in theWhite PartyinPunta Hermosathis December 31 to receive theNew Year 2024. Tickets are on sale in Joinnus and the price starts at S/280.

