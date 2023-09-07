Kyiv (agencies)

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Kiev for an unannounced visit yesterday, where he will announce more than $1 billion in aid to Ukraine.

“We expect the secretary of state to announce more than $1 billion in new US funding for Ukraine,” a senior State Department official said during the trip to Kiev.

Blinken is discussing the Ukrainian needs during his meetings with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Dennis Schmygal and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

In a separate context, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday, during a video call to the Summit of Heads of State of the Three Seas Initiative in the Romanian capital, Bucharest: “Ukraine still firmly refuses to impose any further restrictions on the export of its grain by neighboring countries.” In addition, the Vice-President of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, told reporters in Brussels that the so-called “solidarity tracks” of the European Union for the transfer of Ukrainian agricultural exports are “gradually approaching” the target volume, according to media reports yesterday. The target volume is to transport 4.7 million tons of Ukrainian crops per month, with most of them, or 4 million tons, passing through the Danube tracks.