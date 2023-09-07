Ahmed Shaaban (Cairo)

The UAE affirmed the seriousness of the scourge of terrorism and extremism on regional and global security, calling for joint efforts and coordination to eradicate this scourge and combat its dangerous repercussions.

The country participated in the work of the third session of the Arab-Japanese political dialogue, which was held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States, at the level of foreign ministers from the Arab and Japanese sides, and His Excellency Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, headed the participating UAE delegation.

The meeting, which was held with the participation of many Arab ministers as well as His Excellency Yoshimasa Hayashi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, and the presence of His Excellency Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General of the League of Arab States, stressed the importance of Arab-Japanese relations and keenness to activate mechanisms of joint cooperation, and the need to continue coordination and consultation between the two sides. To serve the aspirations of the Arab countries, Japan and issues of common interest.

His Excellency Al-Sayegh indicated in the UAE’s speech that the meeting is taking place within the framework of the common desire to strengthen and develop relations between the Arab countries and Japan and push them to broader horizons, and that the UAE’s participation in this session comes from “its keenness to activate cooperation mechanisms with Japan, which is a strategic partner It is important for our Arab countries at all levels and levels, and despite the level of developed relations between the two sides, we see that there are more opportunities that can be taken advantage of to strengthen and develop the existing friendship and partnership relations.

His Excellency expressed the UAE’s pride in the level of strategic partnership reached by the relations between the UAE and Japan, and said that the prosperity of trade and investment relations constituted an incentive to enhance our cooperation in the main sectors, and expand the horizons of joint work within the pioneering fields, especially renewable energy, space, artificial intelligence, and security. food.

His Excellency Al-Sayegh also praised the recent visit made by His Excellency Fumido Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, to the region and his meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, on July 17, 2023, and the results of the visit in terms of signing several memorandums Common understanding in many areas.

His Excellency said: The United Arab Emirates will host the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in November 2023, which will be held this year coinciding with the UAE’s declaration of 2023 as the “Year of Sustainability.”

In this context, he explained that the UAE has made great efforts to prepare for the conference through joint coordination with all countries, foremost of which is Japan, whose support and endorsement we appreciate for the UAE hosting this conference. And its great ability to promote sustainable economic growth, which serves the future stability and prosperity of the region, and supports efforts to overcome the existing climatic and environmental challenges.

His Excellency Al-Sayegh also affirmed the UAE’s belief that activating the Arab-Japanese political dialogue contributed to enriching the Arab-Japanese relations, including the coordination of positions, saying: “From this standpoint, the UAE stresses the importance of joint Arab-Japanese action and the coordination and unification of positions to push towards achieving security and stability.” In the region, emphasizing the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of states and respecting the sovereignty and independence of states, supporting the achievement of a peaceful settlement in areas of conflict and tension, and using dialogue and negotiations as an indispensable tool to address existing conflicts regionally and internationally, adding that the UAE is looking forward to creating more opportunities to strengthen Arab-Japanese relations and their development in all fields to achieve the hopes and aspirations of our peoples.

In his speech, HE Al-Sayegh also stressed the seriousness of the scourge of terrorism and extremism on our regional and global security, which requires us to make more efforts and joint coordination to eradicate this scourge and fight its serious repercussions, pointing to the importance of joint work to secure the movement of navigation and international trade, waterways and energy supplies, and contribute to preserving International peace and security.

His Excellency stressed the UAE’s continued joint coordination with Japan on various regional and international issues in a way that supports efforts to achieve regional and international peace and stability, pointing out that the existing cooperation between the two friendly countries in the meetings of the UN Security Council in light of the UAE’s non-permanent membership in the Council for the period 2022-2023 This is the best evidence of this, as the Council adopted two unanimous decisions regarding the situation in Afghanistan during the current year, which were presented by the two countries as co-pencil holders for the Afghanistan file in the Council.

In conclusion, Al Sayegh expressed the UAE’s aspiration to continue efforts to support ways of sustaining cooperation between Arab countries and Japan.