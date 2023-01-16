Home page World

From: Alina Schroeder

Split

Gina Lollobrigida is dead. The film icon died at the age of 95. © Jens Kalaene/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

In the 50s and 60s, Gina Lollobrigida embodied the ideal of female beauty. Until her death, the diva was “La Lollo” for the Italians.

Rome – Gina Lollobrigida, who was once called the most beautiful woman in the world, is dead. This is reported by the Italian news agency ANSA, citing the Lollobrigidas family. She was 95 years old.

The Italian is one of the last great film divas of the 20th century. She rose to fame in the mid-1950s with her role as Esmeralda in The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Along with Sophia Loren and Claudia Cardinale, she was considered one of the greatest film icons in Italy. In addition to acting, she also worked as a photographer and sculptor. She had her last public appearance in November 2022 in one of the most important variety shows on Italian television.

In recent years, however, she withdrew from public life due to her increasing physical and mental frailty. It was only last September that the film icon was in a hospital after a fall. She fractured her thigh but was released after the operation. Lollobrigida lived in Rome until her death.

“La Lollo,” as she was known, isn’t the first celebrity to have died this early in the new year. The death of Rosi Mittermaier hit Germany’s ski fans hard. (asc)