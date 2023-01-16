The Kremlin denied on Monday that Russian forces attacked a residential building in Dnipro, in eastern Ukraine, where a bombardment on Saturday caused at least 36 deaths.

“The Russian armed forces do not bombard residential buildings or civilian infrastructure. They bombard military targets,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told reporters, mentioning the possibility that a Ukrainian air defense missile may have landed on the building.

The balance of the bombardment rose this Monday to 36 deaths, a count that could worsen, in what represents one of the worst attacks since the beginning of the war.

In the attack, a residential building was hit by a Raduga KH-22 long-range missile, designed to be used against aircraft carriers and their escort flotilla and which can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads.

The Dnipro authorities declared three days of mourning for the victims of this missile, which destroyed a total of 72 apartments corresponding to two blocks of stairs and damaged more than 230 homes.

The building has 18 entrances, with 36 homes in each one, and the total number of residents of the property was 1,100.

Authorities continue to search for bodies after the attack on the building in Dnipro.

Almost 48 hours later, the head of the Ukrainian national police, Igor Klimenko announced, after a second night of search operations for survivors, that 36 people, including two minors, were found dead.

Meanwhile, the number of injured amounts to 75, including 15 children.

According to the Ukrainian regional governor Valentin Reznichenko, “the fate of the other 35 inhabitants of the building is unknown”, hinting that the death toll may increase.

Rescue operations are continuing to try to find survivors in the still-smoking mountain of rubble and a canine brigade has been deployed.

According to the governor, at the beginning of the rescue operations “39 ​​people were saved” from the ruins.

search for missing

On Sunday afternoon, Roman Juravksy desperately searched for his mother, who lived in this residential complex.

“My mother hasn’t been found yet. But the probability, considering that five floors collapsed on her…” he begins to say, before stopping and remaining silent.

The Kremlin took two days to react and its spokesman maintained his country’s strategy of denying that its troops were responsible for such a bombing.

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin did not comment on the issue, but did say that the operation in Ukraine has a “positive dynamic”, a few days after Moscow claimed responsibility for the seizure of a small town in the east.

The attack on the Dnipro residential building is part of a regular and massive shelling campaign that Moscow began in October against the Ukrainian energy infrastructure, designed to leave the population in the dark and without heating in the dead of winter.

Meanwhile, the Westerners multiply their promises of military aid to Ukraine, projecting the shipment of armored vehicles and tanks, breaking with the initial reluctance when it comes to sending heavy material.

The Ukrainian army – bolstered by increasing military and financial aid from the West – has repelled the Russian army and inflicted heavy setbacks in 2022.

On Saturday, the UK promised to supply “in the coming weeks” 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, making it the first country to ship such heavy equipment.

Faced with the promises of the United Kingdom and Poland, the Kremlin spokesman swore that these armored vehicles are going to “burn.” “The tanks are burning and they are going to burn,” Peskov said.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING*

*With information from AFP

