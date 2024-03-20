Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 08:46











The ONCE Extraordinary Father's Day Draw distributed 120,000 euros this Tuesday in Totana, in three coupons awarded with 40,000 euros each in the draw. The ONCE seller Francisco Martínez Munuera is the one who brought luck to Totana with these 120,000 euros that he has distributed from his point of sale located on Rambla de la Santa avenue in Totana.

The ONCE Extraordinary Father's Day Draw put into play a jackpot of 17 million euros, while the 99 coupons in which only the five digits of the number coincide had a prize of 40,000 euros. ONCE's different gaming products are marketed by more than 20,000 sellers.