The french team puts on his overalls again to face a german team that seems to be doing things better than before, and the last World Cup was a page to turn in the history of the whole of the Mannschaft. For its part, the French Kylian Mbappe and their team continues to know that after losing the 2016 Euro Cup final and not being able to win the 2020 Championship either, this must be their year and be crowned European champions, so beating the hosts a few months before the tournament is a good way to start.
Here we leave you a preview full of information about how, where and when the match is going to take place and what will be the most likely elevens that we will see based on those called up by both coaches during the confrontation.
France vs Germany match information
City: Lyon, France
Stadium: Groupama Stadium
Date: Saturday March 23
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: To be confirmed
VAR: To be confirmed
Where can France vs Germany be seen on television in Spain?
UEFA.TV
Where can France vs Germany be seen on television in Argentina?
Star+
Where can France vs Germany be seen on television in Mexico?
Star+, ESPN
Where can France vs Germany be seen on television in the United States?
ESPN+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Greece
|
2-2 draw
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Gibraltar
|
14-0 victory
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Scotland
|
4-1 victory
|
Friendly
|
Holland
|
Victory 1-2
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Germany
|
Defeat 2-1
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Austria
|
Defeat 2-0
|
Friendly
|
Türkiye
|
Defeat 2-3
|
Friendly
|
Mexico
|
2-2 draw
|
Friendly
|
USA
|
3-1 victory
|
Friendly
|
France
|
2-1 victory
|
Friendly
France: Maignan, Kounde, Saliba, Lucas Hernández, Theo Hernández, Dembélé, Fofana, Griezmann, Rabiot, Kolo Muani and Mbappé.
Germany: Ter Stegen, Tah, Hummels, Rüdiger, Julian Brandt, Gündogan, Goretzka, Havertz, Gnabry, Sané and Füllkrug.
At 90min we consider that despite the fact that the last match was won by Germany, the French team is one step above in terms of team and approach.
France 2-1 Germany
