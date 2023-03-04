Once Caldas shook off and beat Bucaramanga

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Once Caldas vs. millionaires.
Once Caldas vs. millionaires.
The only goal of the game was scored by David Lemos.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
It is clear that the Once Caldas is not going through its best moment, but this Friday’s victory over the Bucaramanga, 0-1, leaves the group and the fans alone.
David Lemos He was the author of the only goal of the commitment, after the collection of the penalty shot, which was sanctioned at minute 87 of the commitment.
(Melissa Martínez would have a new suitor: “I’ve been waiting for her all my life”)
(Piqué: incredible reaction of his parents with his grandchildren’s trip with Shakira)
Lemos translated the goal the foul that david gomez committed to the striker albo louis miranda for three points that let him, at least, breathe.
Elkin Soto, coach of the visit, moved his chips, kept the 0-0 and found himself with a greater prize, victory.
a red
The Manizales team lost by expulsion to Leonardo Peakwho saw the Rioja card in the 70th minute of the game.
The victory gives Once Caldas the opportunity to reach eighth place in the standings with eight points.
Meanwhile, the loser stayed in the fifth box with nine units.
Sports
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Caldas #shook #beat #Bucaramanga
Leave a Reply