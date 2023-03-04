Once Caldas shook off and beat Bucaramanga

It is clear that the Once Caldas is not going through its best moment, but this Friday’s victory over the Bucaramanga, 0-1, leaves the group and the fans alone.

David Lemos He was the author of the only goal of the commitment, after the collection of the penalty shot, which was sanctioned at minute 87 of the commitment.

Lemos translated the goal the foul that david gomez committed to the striker albo louis miranda for three points that let him, at least, breathe.

Elkin Soto, coach of the visit, moved his chips, kept the 0-0 and found himself with a greater prize, victory.

a red

The Manizales team lost by expulsion to Leonardo Peakwho saw the Rioja card in the 70th minute of the game.

The victory gives Once Caldas the opportunity to reach eighth place in the standings with eight points.

Meanwhile, the loser stayed in the fifth box with nine units.

