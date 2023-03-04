Sports schedule for Saturday March 4

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Time of the accident in the Strade Bianche.
Time of the accident in the Strade Bianche.
WIN SPORTS +
2 pm: Colombian soccer, La Equidad vs. oil company
4:10 p.m.: Envigado vs. Santa Fe
6:20 p.m.: Union Magdalena vs. jaguars
8:30 p.m.: Medellin vs. Eagles
DIRECTV
8:30 am: Cycling, Strade Bianche
3 pm: Spanish soccer, Atlético de Madrid vs. Seville
STAR+
8 am: Italian soccer, Monza vs. Empoli
9:55 am: Qualifying, Formula 1, Bahrain Grand Prix
10 am: England football, Chelsea vs. leeds
10 a.m.: Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace
10 a.m.: Wolves vs. Tottenham
3 pm: France soccer, PSG vs. nantes
espn 2
12 m.: Italian soccer, Atalanta vs. udinese
ESPN
7:30 am: England football, Manchester City vs. newcastle
10 a.m.: Arsenal vs. Bournemount
2:45 p.m.: Italian soccer, Fiorentina vs. Milan
TYC
3 pm: Argentina soccer, Gymnastics vs, Colón
ESPN 3
10 a.m.: Dubai ATP 500
9:50 p.m.: Acapulco ATP 500
ESPN BONUS
8.30 p.m.: NBA, Milwaukee vs. Philadelphia
