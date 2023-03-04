Saturday, March 4, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports schedule for Saturday March 4

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 4, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports schedule for Saturday March 4


close

Strade Bianche

Time of the accident in the Strade Bianche.

Time of the accident in the Strade Bianche.

Colombian football, from England, Italy, Spain, NBA, cycling, Formula 1.

See also  Barmasse challenges Rupal: "The highest ice hell in the world"

WIN SPORTS +
2 pm: Colombian soccer, La Equidad vs. oil company
4:10 p.m.: Envigado vs. Santa Fe
6:20 p.m.: Union Magdalena vs. jaguars
8:30 p.m.: Medellin vs. Eagles

DIRECTV
8:30 am: Cycling, Strade Bianche
3 pm: Spanish soccer, Atlético de Madrid vs. Seville

STAR+
8 am: Italian soccer, Monza vs. Empoli
9:55 am: Qualifying, Formula 1, Bahrain Grand Prix
10 am: England football, Chelsea vs. leeds
10 a.m.: Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace
10 a.m.: Wolves vs. Tottenham
3 pm: France soccer, PSG vs. nantes

espn 2
12 m.: Italian soccer, Atalanta vs. udinese

ESPN
7:30 am: England football, Manchester City vs. newcastle
10 a.m.: Arsenal vs. Bournemount
2:45 p.m.: Italian soccer, Fiorentina vs. Milan

TYC
3 pm: Argentina soccer, Gymnastics vs, Colón

ESPN 3
10 a.m.: Dubai ATP 500
9:50 p.m.: Acapulco ATP 500

ESPN BONUS
8.30 p.m.: NBA, Milwaukee vs. Philadelphia

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  Dani Alves and the list of Brazilian soccer players with allegations of sexual abuse

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #schedule #Saturday #March

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The “Russian bear” inflicts the “Joker” on the season’s first defeat before the Dubai final

The "Russian bear" inflicts the "Joker" on the season's first defeat before the Dubai final

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result