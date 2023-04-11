Only two Colombian teams have at least one in their showcases Libertadores Cup of America, One of them is Once Caldas that went down in the history of Colombian Professional Soccer after the feat of 2004.

(It may be of interest to you: Once Caldas: the story of the team that surprised the world).

intercontinental final

The second most important in the history of Once Caldas was held on December 12, 2004, when the Colombian team faced Porto de Portugal in the Intercontinental final, directed at that time by coach Víctor Fernández.

Once Caldas, champion in 2004, after defeating Boca Juniors. Photo: Archive / WEATHER

In an unprecedented final, the team of the strategist Luis Fernando Montoya managed to match the 120 minutes without goals, leading the definition of the title on penalties.

A very close shootout from 11 passes gave victory to the Portuguese team that took the crown after winning 8-7. Although the white team was very close to being world champion, the Argentine Jonathan Fabbro the victory was at his feet, but the ball was elusive and went straight to the post in the fifth penalty.

The most remembered match of white, white

Once Caldas lived a dream season in 2004, where he managed to reach the final of Copa Libertadores to face Boca Juniors from Argentina, a winning team that led by Carlos Bianchi had dominated the continent.

After the goalless draw at the La Bombonera stadium, everything was decided in the Palogrande stadium in Manizales who dressed for a party on July 1 of that year to support a team that dreamed of being continental champion.

Only 5 minutes on the clock were enough for Jhon Viafara opened the scoring with a powerful shot from more than 30 meters, so much so that it unleashed the euphoria of an entire town and a large part of the country.

But the xeneize equalized in the second half through Nicolás Burdisso who took advantage of the defensive neglect of Once Caldas and made it 1-1. In the end, the game ended even and the series had to be defined from the white male of the penalty.

(Read here: Once Caldas: this was seized from three players in an extortion operation).

the goals of Elkin Soto and Jorge Agudelo, in addition to the giant performance of the archer Juan Carlos Henao that stopped the charges of Cascini and Cangele, allowed Once Caldas to shout Copa Libertadores champion for the first time in its history.

More news

Junior: the ‘golden’ homegrown players who left a millionaires at the club

Once Caldas pronounces itself on the capture of three of its footballers for extortion

Once Caldas: the legacy of an institution in Colombian soccer

HAROLD YEPES

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL